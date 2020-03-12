HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is facing theft charges for allegedly stealing a boat out of Hendersonville last month.
Hendersonville Police say the boat was reported stolen on February 22, 2020, from the 100 block of Waterview Drive. Metro Nashville Police reportedly found and recovered the boat in the Long Hollow Pike area of Goodlettsville on Wednesday.
The man who is accused of stealing it, 55-year-old Jerry Beane, of Goodlettsville, was booked into Sumner County Jail on $10,000 set bond.
Police would ask that anyone with information on this case please call and report that information to Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.