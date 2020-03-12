Jerry Beane charged with theft

Jerry Beane charged with theft

 Courtesy Hendersonville PD

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is facing theft charges for allegedly stealing a boat out of Hendersonville last month. 

Hendersonville Police say the boat was reported stolen on February 22, 2020, from the 100 block of Waterview Drive. Metro Nashville Police reportedly found and recovered the boat in the Long Hollow Pike area of Goodlettsville on Wednesday. 

The man who is accused of stealing it, 55-year-old Jerry Beane, of Goodlettsville, was booked into Sumner County Jail on $10,000 set bond. 

Police would ask that anyone with information on this case please call and report that information to Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

 

Content Producer

Sydney Warick
Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer.

