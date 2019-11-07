A Tennessee judge makes a decision on whether a lawsuit will go forward after four teens are left with life changing injuries in a crash with a drunk driver.
The family of the teens filed that lawsuit against the City of Goodlettesville and the officers involved saying the crash that happened in August 2018, could have been prevented.
Lawyers for the city moved to get the case dismissed.
In Thursday's hearing, Judge Joe Binkley Jr. decided the City of Goodletsville is immune from this lawsuit and a separate lawsuit filed by the Steven Rowe's estate. The city will be dismissed from the case, however the officers involved will be held responsible.
Judge Binkley ruled the Goodlettsville officers were negligent in action when they interacted with Steven Rowe outside Silverados in Goodletsville and didn't detain him, knowing he was drunk and searching for his car.
Rowe would later find his car and drive off — driving head on into a car carrying the four teens. Each of the teens suffering life altering injuries, Rowe was killed in the crash.
Marlie Ford, who was 19 at the time of the crash, now 21-years-old says she wants this terrible event to be a lesson for others about driving under the influence.
"I have a severe traumatic brain injury after a head on crash with Steven Rowe," said Ford. "This affects my everyday and so I want to use that as a way to say 'stop and think before turning the keys in the ignition.'"
Body camera video from Goodlettsville Police show officers outside Silverado interacting with Rowe. Rowe tells police he thinks his car was stolen, officers tell Rowe he's too drunk to drive and needs to find a ride home or be arrested for public intoxication.
News 4 asked the lawyer for Goodlettsville for a statement after Thursday's hearing and declined to talk with us.
Lawyers for the victims' families said a deposition is scheduled against the Silverados bar on Friday, Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.