GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- One apartment building north of Nashville is a total loss after a fire started Tuesday afternoon.
Nashville fire and a number of additional crews worked for some time fighting the flames before taking a defensive stance, unfortunately allowing the fire to burn itself out.
The two story building at the Summerfield Place Apartments is one of a dozen on the property, and one of the largest buildings there.
Fire crews tell News4 that one resident was transported to an area hospital for an injury suffered jumping from a second floor balcony.
The Red Cross has been contacted, and will provide support and assistance to the displaced residents of the building.
News4 has one crew at the scene, and an additional team on the way, and will provide updates as information becomes available.
