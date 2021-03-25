GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The crack of a bat is the sound one Goodlettsville company loves to hear, especially in the Spring time.
Old Hickory Bat Company may just be a small business in Tennessee, but they're actually in the big leagues as it makes bats for Major League Baseball.
Established in 1999 in a one-car garage, the business has since become one of the top baseball bat manufacturers in the world.
Each bat is hand sanded and finished to the exact specifications of each individual player.
To learn more about Old Hickory Bat Company, click here.
