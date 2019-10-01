GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police are asking for the public to help identify a person suspected of robbing a credit union Monday, September 30.
According to police, the individual entered the Southeast Financial Credit Union, off Long Hollow Pike, where the young man pointed a hand gun at the bank associates during the robbery.
Police believe the suspect is a young black man, 5 feet tall, and weighing about 130 pounds. The black vehicle he was seen leaving in is possibly a Chevy Camaro.
If you can provide any information regarding the identity of the suspect, or his location, you're asked to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.