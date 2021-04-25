DICKSON, TENN. (WSMV) – Genesis Spann just finished up classes in Memphis and was heading home on I-40 East when the unexpected happened.
She says she noticed a car driving fast in the opposite direction and she tried everything in her power to avoid it. But moments later the SUV ended up crashing into her.
“I saw a car, a white SUV, start to cross the median. I didn't know what they were doing at first, but I just knew they were going very fast and I knew I needed to get out of the way,’” said Spann.
Dominick Scheid was heading home on I-40 Westbound when he witnessed the crash. He pulled over, got out of his car, and ran across four lanes of the highway to render aid.
“It was slow motion so the minute I saw the white SUV crossing the median I immediately knew it was going to be bad and I just pulled over and immediately got out of my vehicle and starting running,” said Scheid.
Luckily, Scheid was able to rescue Spann from the vehicle by cutting the vinyl of the sunroof and pulling her out to safety.
Images of the crash showing the vehicle's damage, with part of the red Ford Escape completely crushed on its side. Spann says it’s a reminder of who’s watching over her.
“It's just let me know...I can almost just feel arms around me of God,” said Spann.
Rescuing Genesis from one of the scariest moments of her life has blossomed into a newfound friendship. Scheid and Spann met up again Sunday afternoon so she could share words of gratitude.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you, I don't think I'd ever be able to appropriately thank him or express how grateful I am,” said Spann.
For Dominick, he believes he was in the right place at the right time.
“She had angels watching out for her that’s no doubt in my mind about it,” said Scheid.
Genesis says she's thankful her four-year-old daughter was not in the car at the time.
She's planning helping others who have survived a horrific car crash.
