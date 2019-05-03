NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you think most cars just look alike today, you can get a chance this weekend to see what they used to look like.
Variety is the key at the Good Guys Nashville Nationals at Nissan Stadium.
If you don’t want or need another quiet weekend, but instead feel the need for speed, head toward Nissan Stadium.
There will be 2,500 cars at the stadium.
Hot rods, custom cars, classics, muscle cars and trick trucks are all part of the Good Guys 14th Nashville Nationals at Nissan Stadium.
“These cars are unique,” said Betsy Bennett. “You’ll get the stories about them.”
The vehicles won’t just sit in the parking lot, they will race as well. The Music City Mayhem Autocross shootout takes place this weekend for a 16-car showdown.
Qualifying for the showdown is Saturday morning before the race in the afternoon. Tickets are $25.
