The dog agility world championship games are coming to Murfreesboro.

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Dog Agility World Championships take place this weekend at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum. 

On Wednesday, the dogs got in a little practice.

Haruka Sato came all the way from Tokyo (an 11-hour plane ride) for the contest. Her dog doesn't speak Japanese, but she does. 

Her pup did "so, so," according to her. So so, however, is a no no if you're trying to win a trophy. 

Seven-hundred of the best trained agility dogs from all over the world will compete. 

There is no parking out here as the dogs work the visual angle in practice. 

No barking out here the dogs are working purely the visual angle in practice. 

The competition may be a tough one, but here any dog lover wins. 

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990.

