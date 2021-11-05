NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Goo Goo Cluster Candy Bar has been a part of Nashville since 1912. On Friday, the downtown store reopened after a $2 million transformation.
Throughout the years, Goo Goo's Go-Go Advertising Campaigns showed up on the Grand Ole Opry, in the hands of Roy Acuff, or Little Jimmy Dickens. On Friday, they're showing a $2 million transformation to its Lower Broadway store. The transformation promises a caramel and chocolate-filled future, which started long ago in the past.
"This all marks generations and represents the South," Beth Sachan from Goo Goo Cluster said. "I ate them. My Grandma did, my Mom. We all just love them."
The transformed shop now has a Willy Wonka feel. The Goo Goo Candy, clustered long before Snickers or Milky Way, got the idea. Now, at the new store, located at 116 3rd Avenue S., you can customize your candy with a range of variety of items such as potato chips and even Fruit Loops cereal.
The store also features a new full-service Chocolate Bar menu "inspired by Goo Goo's classic clusters, seasonal shakes, bonbons and other specialty confectionery treats."
There is a 500-square-foot premier classroom where people can experience making candy. To sign up for classes, click here.
Goo Goo Chocolate Co. will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, click here.
