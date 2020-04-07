NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Golf courses in Tennessee are still open and they are allowed to be.
“You know we’re doing everything by the rules and ordinances of the city and Governor and really consistent all across the country," says Brooks West, owner of Franklin Bridge Golf Club in Franklin.
His golf course has been open amid the coronavirus pandemic. He says they're taking steps to keep people safe. “We have liners in the cups where the golf balls don’t go all the way in so you can pull the ball out without touching the flag or the hole. We also have no sand rakes, no water coolers, we’ve got our bar and grill closed. There’s just nothing normal really about golf other than the people out here playing, playing themselves.”
News 4 spoke to the golf course after concerns from viewers about other courses in Middle Tennessee continuing business and worry people aren't properly social distancing.
The concern, however, hasn't been brought to the Governor's office. "We’re always looking for opportunities to make certain that people are appropriately socially distanced and where we see, where we see non-compliance with the guidance that we’ve given we want to know about that," says Governor Lee.
West says pictures can often look like they're not taking the appropriate measures but they say they are. “We certainly recognize that from afar it looks like there’s a lot of people especially the parking lots. You look at the driving range from afar, some of the footage, those mats are ten feet apart.”
If you have concerns about social distancing measures not being taken at golf courses or other essential venues, reach out to News 4 and we'll look into it for you.
