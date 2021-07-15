NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have issued a Golden Alert for 86-year-old Claude Reyman, after his family says he failed to check in with them since leaving for a road trip to Nebraska.
Reyman's family says he was supposed to be taking a trip from his home in Florida to Nebraska but hasn't called to check in since Tuesday.
They say Reyman suffers from dementia.
Police say Reyman is driving a white 2017 Nissan Altima with Florida plate number CY705. His last known location was reportedly I-65 and Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
However, police say Reyman's credit card was last used at a hotel in Tennessee.
If you spot Reyman's vehicle or know of his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Tennessee or Kentucky police.
