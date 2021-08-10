WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A free app is now available to parents within Wilson County Schools.

It's called GoGuardian and it's installed on school issued laptops.

If you're new to the district, or not aware of that app, it's because it just became available this August for parents.

The software allows you to see what your child is doing on his or her device, helping you get a sense of how often your child is using the computer for school work, and if they're doing anything they're not supposed to.

"It should allow them to see what their student is working on and see what websites they are visiting," Kaitlin Moore, a former Wilson County Schools teacher of seven years who is familiar with the app, told News 4. "I could even watch them type out in the Google search bar"

GoGuardian can be a big help for parents that aren't as advanced with technology as well.

"They are learning so much so fast and can navigate through devices at a much earlier age," Bart Barker, Public Information Officer for Wilson County Schools, told News 4. "As technology evolves, we have to evolve."

The app allows teachers and parents full control of their child's screens.

"Tt will tell you how long child is on a website," Moore added. "You can freeze their screen or exit out their screen if you see they are on something."

This is the second year that Wilson County schools will use the GoGuardian app, but first year it will be available for parents.

To learn more information, visit your school's website, or the Wilson County Schools district site.