LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Parents in Wilson County can now use an app to monitor their child's activity on school-issued devices.

The free app is called GoGuardian and is on school-issued laptops. The app became available this August for parents within Wilson County Schools.

The software allows the user to see what their child is doing on their device. It helps users understand how often their child uses the computer for school work and if they're doing anything they're not supposed to.

"It should allow them to see what their student is working on and see what websites they are visiting," Kaitlin Moore, a former Wilson County Schools teacher of seven years who is familiar with the app, told News4. "I could even watch them type out in the Google search bar."

GoGuardian can be a big help for parents that aren't as advanced with technology as well.

"They are learning so much so fast and can navigate through devices at a much earlier age," Bart Barker, Public Information Officer for Wilson County Schools, told News4. "As technology evolves, we have to evolve."

The app allows teachers and parents complete control of their child's screens.

"It will tell you how long child is on a website," Moore added. "You can freeze their screen or exit out their screen if you see they are on something."

This school year is the second that Wilson County schools will use the GoGuardian app, but it will be available for parents for the first year.

To learn more information, visit your school's website, or the Wilson County Schools district site by clicking here.