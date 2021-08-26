HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office is working to help their former sheriff after his home was destroyed by Saturday's devastating flooding.

Ronnie Toungette served as the Humphreys County sheriff for 26 years before retiring in 2006. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up for Toungette and his wife Darlene after their home and property were destroyed in the flooding.

"Over the years, Ronnie and Darlene have loved on and cared for the Humphreys County community, their five children, their nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and now it's time to help take care of them," the GoFundMe's author wrote.

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundme has raised just over $5,000 of its $15,000 goal.

Click here to contribute to the fundraiser.