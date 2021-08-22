WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The family of two twins washed away in Saturday's flooding have confirmed their tragic deaths. This morning, a GoFundMe was setup for the family.
The money raised will help the twins' parents cover the funerals and repair their home, according to the GoFundMe.
15 people are confirmed dead and roughly 30 are unaccounted for. Crews have been working around the clock to find the missing and asses the damage.
