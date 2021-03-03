MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Crews responded to a fire at a popular restaurant in downtown Clarksville on Wednesday.
Fire officials say a kitchen fire broke out at Blackhorse Pub & Brewery on Franklin Street near Austin Peay University around 7 a.m.
Crews are on the scene at a commercial fire, downtown on Franklin St. Avoid the area! It is an active fire scene. The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen of the Blackhorse. No injuries are reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/5I61ygbV5g— Clarksville Fire Rescue (@ClksFire) March 3, 2021
According to a Facebook post from Blackhorse, a morning prep crew was in the process of making beer cheese when the gas range they were using caught fire.
Due to the fast spread of the fire, an extinguisher and the hood's fire suppression system was not able to contain the fire in time. Employees evacuated and called 911.
A Clarksville Fire Department Assistant Chief was in the area of the fire when it began and was able to call for maximum response.
A 6-foot by 6-foot hole was cut into the roof where 2,000 gallons of water was shot in per minute for about an hour to ensure all the hotspots were gone and no spread was possible into neighboring buildings.
According to Blackhorse, about 100 employees will be without work due to this incident. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist those impacted by this fire.
At this time, it is unknown when the pub will open back up.
