NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A beloved Tennessee State University football player is on the road to recovery after a life-threatening brain injury.

Christion Abercrombie collapsed during a football game against Vanderbilt University last month.

His mother posted this update about her son last night:

God is working a miracle right in this moment. Christion is able to wave his hand, tell time, mumble names and the word yes. (when asked)he also gave a hug. It started when his dad heard something, and said “Can you talk”, he whispered YES! Blessings on Blessings

News4 spoke to his mother recently about her faith that he will pull through.

"I just feel that God's plan was different than what our plan was for Christion. Christion stated that he wanted to be closer to God, so something had to change in his life, and I think was his change," she said.

Abercrombie was moved from Nashville to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta last week.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Abercrombie and his family. It has raised more than $60,000 so far. Click here for more information.

