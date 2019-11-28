NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While Thanksgiving is a day that most of us spend with family and friends, it's also a day where lots of people get out and volunteer.
For the sixth year in a row, Gobble Gobble Give was held at Crazytown on Broadway in downtown Nashville. Lots of volunteers prepared Thanksgiving meals and toiletry survival packs for the homeless and others in need of a helping hand.
"Last year we fed just over 4,500 people and in Nashville there's an estimated 4,300 homeless, so I get to actually say Gobble Gobble Give actually fed all of Nashville's homeless," organizer David Montanbeau said.
Volunteers from Gobble Gobble Give donated all of the food and giveaway items.
