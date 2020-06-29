NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Distraction from the daily news of coronavirus seems to be wanted in anyway possible these days.
If mystery and magic are right up your Greenway, gnomes were carefully placed around Nashvilles trails for a piece of positive.
Nine-year-old Lexi and her grandmother Peggy took a walk today to stay away from COVID-19, then stumbled upon the display of gnomes and liked it.
“It’s just something to see and to just enjoy we were out for a walk and saw it and smiled," Lexi said.
The location of gnomes cannot be released to the public. The people who put the gnomes out asked News 4 not to release that information. They are hoping people will just stumble into them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.