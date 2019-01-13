SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) -- General Motors plans to produce their newly-revealed Cadillac XT6 Crossover at the company's plant in Spring Hill, Gov. Bill Haslam and Dept. of Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Sunday.
"GM is one of Tennessee’s leading employers, and the Spring Hill plant has benefitted Middle Tennessee’s economy enormously over the years, providing quality wages for thousands of our residents,” Haslam said. “We’re pleased Spring Hill continues to play such an important role in GM’s operations and welcome production of the all-new Cadillac XT6 to Tennessee.”
GM previously announced their $300 million investment to produce the new SUV, which will add hundreds of jobs to the local plant.
“I’d like to thank GM for its continued commitment to Tennessee,” Rolfe said. “GM’s decision to add yet another vehicle, the all-new Cadillac XT6, to its product line in Spring Hill speaks volumes about the high-quality workforce and business climate that global businesses can find in Tennessee.”
The Cadillac XT6 Crossover debuted today ahead of the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. It will be available for purchase in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.