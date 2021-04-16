GM, LG Energy Solution to build Ultium Cells manufacturing plant in Spring Hill.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The governor, LG Energy Solution, and General Motors announced on Friday morning the building of the second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in Spring Hill.

Construction will start immediately on the building of a new 2.8-million-square-foot plant that will be built in Maury County. The construction of the plant, which is a joint venture with LG Energy Solution and General Motors, is expected to open in 2023.

Ultium Cells LLC said it would invest more than $2.3 billion to build a facility that will supply battery cells to GM's Spring Hill assembly plant.

GM to invest nearly $2 billion in Spring Hill plant to build electric vehicles General Motors announced it would be investing $2 billion in its Spring Hill manufacturing plant to build fully electric vehicles, including the all-new luxury Cadillac LYRIQ.

Ultium batteries allow "engineers to optimize battery energy storage and layout for each vehicle design."

"The addition of our second all-new Ultium battery cell plant in the U.S. with our joint venture partner LG Energy Solution is another major step in our transition to an all-electric future," GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said. "The support of the state of Tennessee was an important factor in making this investment in Spring Hill possible, and this type of support will be critical going forward as we will continue to take steps to transition our manufacturing footprint to support EV production."

GM looks to sell only emission-free vehicles by 2035 General Motors said Thursday it plans to be carbon neutral by 2040 in its global operations and hopes to offer only zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. The largest US automaker, GM had previously announced that it was working towards an "all electric future," but it had not set any target date for achieving that goal.

The facility is expected to bring 1,300 jobs to Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee said the decision is "a testament to our state's position as a leader in the automotive industry."

"As automakers continue to shift production to electric vehicles, I am proud that Tennessee offers the business climate and skilled workforce to support their growth," Lee said.

In October last year, GM aid it would invest $2 billion in its Spring Hill assembly plant to begin transition to become the company’s third electric vehicle manufacturing site.

At this time, Tennessee officials said they are claiming "40 percent of the Southeast's electric vehicle manufacturing jobs and investment." Tennessee officials said there are more than $4.2 billion invested by companies in Tennessee's electric vehicle industry. Officials said more than 16,000 electric vehicles are produced in the state each year, and that ranks Tennessee No. 1 in the Southeast for electric vehicle manufacturing.

"The strength of Tennessee's automotive industry is built upon decades of success of three OEMs and over 950 suppliers that call our state home. LG Energy Solution and General Motors are two highly successful global brands, and we are pleased they have chosen Tennessee for Ultium's second U.S. electric battery cell plant," TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. "This enormous investment supports our efforts in advanced manufacturing and strengthens our position as the leader of the electric vehicle industry in the Southeast."