SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - General Motors in Spring Hill has announced it will layoff third shift employees.
The layoffs will go into effect on July 31 and will impact 680 employees. GM will now be operating on two shifts instead.
A spokesperson for GM said in a statement:
Today’s market conditions continue to evolve as we see the impact of Covid-19. We believe the best way to react to this unforeseen change in our market is to reduce output and operate on two shifts effective immediately. This adjustment allows the plant to maintain stable production, protect the value of our brands in any sales environment, and to provide the smallest impact to plant employment going forward.
Some additional background information is below:
- Spring Hill Manufacturing informed employees earlier Wednesday that the third shift in vehicle assembly will not be returning as planned and will be placed on indefinite layoff.
- This indefinite layoff for impacted employees is a result of the market impacts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The vehicle assembly plant will continue to operate on two shifts.
- Spring Hill produces the Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia.
- Total employment at the plant is 3,700.
