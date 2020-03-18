Sources tell CNBC that all big three U.S. automakers will suspend production as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grows.
Ford has confirmed it's closing plants in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico after evening shifts Thursday, and will be closed through the end of March.
The company will work with the UAW soon to strategize plant restart plans, in addition to other possible procedures and protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.
In total, more than 150,000 hourly employees will be affected across facilities operated by all three companies, in addition to the extensive supply chain.
