NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new Christmas festival is coming to town and promises to give Nashvillians 36 magical nights of 'glowing' holiday magic.
GLOW Nashville is coming to First Tennessee Park starting Friday, November 22 and running through Tuesday, December 31.
The festival will include magical displays of more than 4 million lights, hundreds of custom holiday sculptures and the south's tallest Christmas tree standing at over 100 feet. Visitors can look in on Santa's Workshop and see elves hard at work and play. Mrs. Claus will be on hand for story time and Santa himself will be there taking photos.
“We are packing more than four million holiday lights to this beautiful ballpark, just minutes away from downtown Nashville,” said Chris Stacey, Founder and CEO of GLOW. “The sheer size and scale of our custom light sculptures has never been seen before in the region, and—with one of the country’s tallest Christmas trees and many other interactive activities like ice skating and tubing—GLOW is poised to become one of the Southeast’s top holiday attractions.”
The festival will also feature a three-story ice skating rink; a tube park; a bar featuring holiday-themed cocktails; fire pits; igloos; themed entertainment; an indoor cafe featuring hot chocolate, snacks, and live entertainment; a winterfest market with local craft vendors; and much more.
“Our city has come into its own as a holiday destination in recent years, and we are delighted to have an exciting new option for locals and visitors alike so close to the downtown core,” said Butch Spyridon, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation CEO. “With GLOW operating through New Year’s Eve, it will be a great addition for Music City Bowl visitors and those attending our New Year's Eve Bash.”
For tickets or additional information, visit www.glowholiday.com.
