NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gloria Vanderbilt, the great-great granddaughter of the man Nashville’s Vanderbilt University is named, died on Monday at the age of 95.

The mother of CNN’s Anderson Cooper led a tumultuous life full of creativity and controversy.

Her great-great grandfather is Commodore Cornelius Vanderbilt, who made the money that turned the Vanderbilt name into something special.

Gloria Vanderbilt did a lot to keep the name relevant.

The $5 million trust fund helped get her places in her early life.

Nicknamed the “poor little rich girl,” she was in some ways the Kim Kardashian of her time.

Custody battles and controversy followed the Vanderbilt family name.

Hollywood, celebrities, four marriages and a knack for art and design made her even more famous.

“Designer jeans were all the rage in the 1980s in this country, just one of the ideas Gloria Vanderbilt gets credit for,” said KC Abbott with Boutique Bella.

Abbott said Vanderbilt’s fashion style in denim changed everything.

“Well, it was a big deal because she put her name on the product, and it became denim,” said Abbott. “Designer denim, it was a big deal.”

The Vanderbilt name sewed into those pants made designer jeans cool, and still do today. It made them expensive too, like Michael Jordan did for basketball shoes.

“I think Gloria Vanderbilt was the start of it, but it’s huge still, a really large part of the fashion business,” said Abbott.

Gloria Vanderbilt was 95 years old and nobody can say she didn’t live a full life.

She’s probably not statue-worthy like her great-great grandfather, but certainly headline worthy for many years.