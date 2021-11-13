There are some really neat water-related activities available at the opry mills mall, but not for much longer!

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Global Water Mobile Discovery Center came to Nashville on Wednesday.

The exhibit, sitting in the Opry Mills parking lot, has hands-on water activities and interactive games that raise awareness about the global water crisis.

"It's very family-friendly, hands-on, educational, immersive, as you have seen. And it is to bring awareness that most people don't have access to safe water. So our goal at global water center is to bring awareness across the country about the 2.2 billion people that don't have access."

Sunday is the last day. Anyone interested in attending, the event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. It's free to the public.

 

