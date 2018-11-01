MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Voting machines were shut down for around 45 minutes on Thursday in Rutherford County on the last day of early voting.
Officials said the computer system for Rutherford County government was taken down, which affected the Rutherford County Election Commission and the early voting locations throughout the county.
The election commission allowed voters to vote by paper ballot while machines were down. There were several paper ballots cast during this time by people who didn’t want to wait for the machines to come back online.
Early voting is available until 7 p.m. Thursday at the Rutherford County Election Commission office on the square in Murfreesboro. Early voting ends at 6 p.m. at the satellite locations - Murfreesboro SportsCom, 2310 Memorial Blvd., Rutherford County Election Commission Annex, 426 E. Vine St., Murfreesboro, Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion, 315 John R. Rice Blvd., Murfreesboro, Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors, 311 Butler Dr., Murfreesboro, Smyrna City Hall, 315 S. Lowry St., Smyrna, and La Vergne Multi-Purpose Building, 5093 Murfreesboro Rd., La Vergne.
