Glencliff High School cleared for possible gas leak

 Courtesy: Metro Nashville FD Twitter

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One student was transported to the hospital after reports of a gas leak at Glencliff High School Wednesday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department investigated the incident and gave the all-clear around 11:00 a.m.

A spokesperson with Metro Schools said what they initially thought was a gas leak now appears to have been a student shooting off pepper spray in a room or hallway of the school.

Glencliff will be dismissed by 1:00 p.m. today "in order to clear out and clean up any residual effects of the spray," according to Metro Schools.

The spokesperson said students reported "discomfort" due to the pepper spray still being in the air.

School security is working to identify who used the pepper spray.

There was no indication of a gas leak, according to the fire department.

The portion of the building with the reported leak is isolated from the rest of the building and was evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

 

