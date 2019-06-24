NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Demonbreun street, betweeen 3rd Avenue South and 4th Avenue South is closed due to glass falling from the Bridgestone office tower.
News4 has confirmed with Metro Nashville Public Works that glass has been falling from the $200 million 2-year-old high rise glass tower.
According to information first Tweeted by Justin Bradford, manager of digital platforms for the Nashville Symphony, he discovered the street was closed due to falling debris. In a photograph he Tweeted, it appears glass was broken out of one window high up one side of the tower.
So that's why... pic.twitter.com/44HBoN92jl— Justin Bradford (@justinbbradford) June 24, 2019
Measuring more than a half-million square feet, the exterior is clad in glass, including four sets of vertical glass lines that extend some feet out from each side, and travel the entire height of the building.
News4 has reached out to Metro Police for details of the incident, to see if there has been any property damage caused by the glass falling.
As additional information becomes available, we will add it here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.