MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Wilson County school is giving back in a big way.
This after the Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet had Christmas toys and gifts stolen from their trailer this week.
As soon as Gladeville Middle School found out about stolen items taken from the families in need they said they knew they had to help.
Amy Wilken is a teacher at the middle school and sponsor of the club, Project Selflessness.
She said when told the kids about the stolen items that were taken from Big Brothers they couldn’t believe it.
“They all just put their hands to their mouths and they are just in shock. You can just instantly see the wheels turning. They are really wanting to help.”
It’s all starting with the school dance on Friday night.
“We could let the kids in free to the dance if they bring a toy so we thought that was a good way to start off. We are going to continue running this until next week. Our goal is to come up with at least 200 toys, but I have faith our community will exceed that," said Principal Bethany Wilson.
The items taken were for the Mother's Toy Store the organization sponsors happening on December 21st.
“Moms get to choose some items for each child they have and they go into the hallway and they get to pick one or two items for themselves," said Wilken.
Both the principal and Mrs. Wilken have faith in the community.
“I know our community, Gladeville. I know how they’re not gonna stand by and let this happen," said Wilson.
Big Brothers told News4 the Wilson County Sheriff's Office does have someone that they are looking at who may be responsible for this crime.
The school is taking donations until next week.
You can also reach to Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet if you would like to help.
