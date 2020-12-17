MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Some Wilson County homeowners said they fear that a proposed rezoning will ruin the Gladeville community and they are in opposition to a developer’s big plan.
For Lone Oak Road, a one-lane road separates residential houses from farmland. Residents say it's nice and quiet for now.
But soon, the farmland could be filled with industrial warehouses that neighbors are strongly against.
"In their eyes, it's a blessing to us that they want to build their giant warehouses in our community," Matthew Burnette said.
But for the Burnette family, it's anything but a blessing.
After breaking ground on their forever home in June, they found out three months ago. Their dream setup could be short lived.
"We are helpless," Amanda Burnette said.
"Now there are going to be semi-trucks coming up the street all the time on what's currently a one-lane road," Matthew said. "(There's) already flooding issues, (now) the noise (and) property value."
The land is zoned R1 residential, but developers hope it can become zoned C4 commercial to put up the warehouses.
"Basically, there are three warehouses being built. From what we can tell, the entire Gladeville community is against it," Matthew Burnette said.
"This was zoned resident one since 2006," Amanda Burnette said. "The reason they cut off this property for not being industrial from ones at end of street was for specific reasons. The whole county and commission approved it being R1 because there is a natural stream that runs through it underneath the ground which people have wells attached to a natural stream."
"In our eyes, there is zero gain," Matthew Burnette added.
On Friday at 10 a.m. at the Lebanon Courthouse, the Mount Juliet Planning Commission will vote on rezoning the property to commercial use, which is the biggest hurdle in the way of putting up industrial buildings.
If approved, the Burnett family said they will join their neighbors in putting their house up for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.