NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- With more and more scammers targeting good people that want to donate on Giving Tuesday, News4 decided to help by putting together a list of great organizations that you can help!
The Elephant Sanctuary
The "retirement home" for elephants, located in Hohenwal, has 11 current residents: Shirley, Tarra, Sissy, Minnie, Ronnie, Debbie, Billie, Sukari, Tange, Flora and Nosey.
In order to provide care for the animals' best quality of life, they need full-time care, facilities and veterinary staff that work to develop individual solutions for each of the elephant's specific needs.
The Elephant Sanctuary is taking part in today's Crowdrise Charity Challenge. So far, more than $86,000 has been raised. If they are first in the challange, which ends at midnight, $35,000 of that will be matched dollar-for-dollar!
To donate to the Elephant Sanctuary, click here.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville
As affordable housing becomes harder and harder to come by, organizations like Habitat for Humanity become all the more vital to our community.
According to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, an estimated 40 percent of households in the Greater Nashville area are cost-burdened by their rent.
Just this year, Habitat has built 42 homes around Nashville, but they have much more work to do.
More than 900 people have attended meetings with the organization in search of affordable housing so far in 2018, and 480 applied for the program.
To donate to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, click here.
The American Red Cross
After months of disasters -- tornadoes, fires, hurricanes -- there are a lot of people in Tennessee and around the country that are looking to the Red Cross for help.
Money donated for Giving Tuesday will go toward providing warm blankets, hot meals, shelter, comfort and additional emergency preparedness for those in need.
Lowe's has also promised to match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000.
To donate to the American Red Cross, click here.
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
One lucky giver will get this Tuesday by donating to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. The country music superstar is offering one lucky fan the chance to meet her at Dollywood for a VIP experience.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library partners with local communities to mail free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin kindergarten regardless of their family's income.
Happy #GivingTuesday, y’all! I’m so excited to offer one lucky winner the chance to meet me in Dollywood, all to support my Imagination Library. Give back and enter here: https://t.co/zGVGsMMUsZ pic.twitter.com/UyxIP4ToBu— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 27, 2018
Dolly believes reading to children regularly is "the single, most important activity to prepare children for academic success."
Want to help Dolly inspire a love of reading in the hearts of children around the world and enter for a chance to meet Dolly? Then donate!
To donate to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, click here.
Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network
Three Tennesseans are lost every day to suicide. With your help, more can be done to provide education and resources to change that statistic.
The TSPC also provides resources online and operates a 24-hour suicide prevention hotline.
For more information and how to donate to TSPN, click here.
Operation Stand Down Tennessee
As the state's only recognized Veterans Service Center, OSDTN "engages, equips and empowers Veterans transitioning from successful military service to civilian life," a transition that is understandably difficult for many.
If you want to help provide education, job training, financial counseling, legal assistance, housing, family support and other basic needs for the Tennesseans that put their lives on the line for our country, OSDTN is a great way to start.
To donate, click here.
The Contributor
These days, it's hard to know that your money is going to something positive when you donate to panhandlers -- The Contributor makes that easier.
Each week more than 300 homeless and formerly homeless people purchase and re-sell the paper across Nashville. They work hard to make money to buy food, housing and independence for themselves and their families.
But that's not all -- The Contributor also provides their vendors with job training, literacy classes and social services referrals to provide them additional opportunities for advancement.
To donate to The Contributor, click here.
