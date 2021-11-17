NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Giving Machines will be located at Bridgestone Arena Plaza starting Thursday.
Giving Machines are vending machines that are filled with items that charities need this holiday season. Rather than buying snacks and soda for yourself, you can purchase items like beds, medical supplies, and meals for struggling families.
Each of the machines have 30 items that charities need the most. People can swipe their credit card and select a card with the image of an item that they wish donation.
The machines will be available until Dec. 31, 2021.
All the proceeds will be used to purchase the selected items or items that are similar for a charity.
The seven charities that are involved are ABLE YOUTH, Elmahaba Center, Nashville International Center for Empowerment (N.I.C.E.), One Generation Away, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, UNICEF, and CARE.
In 2019, Giving Machines collected more than $3.9 million in donations.
Visit https://www.givingmachinesnashville.org/ for more information on the machines.
Check out Supporting Local Charities — Giving Machines Nashville to learn more about the charities involved.
