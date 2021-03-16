What must it be like to be a teenager during this historic year?
"I don't think people understand how difficult it was for a lot of young people," said a local high schooler named Tiana.
For Tiana, it was something of a relief at first, going home and isolating during a challenging freshman year. After those initial weeks at home, her perspective changed.
"It's sad," said Tiana. "Nobody's able to experience the things they want to."
Nationwide protests against police brutality quickly followed the coronavirus.
"A lot of us young adults and teenagers can't speak out about how we feel," said Tiana. "It barricades negative emotions inside us, and that's not really healthy."
Tiana decided to get those emotions out. Through the Girls Write Nashville non-profit, Tiana's written and recorded an anthem at home that's been sent off and produced by professional women in music.
It's for a soon-to-be-released album of other songs by local girls, an album called Sing Through the Quarantine. Tiana's song covers the pandemic and the protests. It's called 2020 Vision.
"I had a vision about us making the world a better place," said Tiana. "I hoped my song would be an inspiration for a lot of young people."
For information on the upcoming drive-in, socially distanced listening party for the Sing Through the Quarantine album, click here.
