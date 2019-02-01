A big announcement for girls across the country today.
Boy Scouts of America is now officially changing their name to include all genders.
It's taken almost 100 years to get here and now girls will have all of the same leadership opportunities as boy scouts.
Morgan Phillips isn’t your average teenage girl.
“I’ve been caving, white water rafting backpacking, hiking,camping," Phillips tells me.
She grew up loving the outdoors and tagging along with her twin brother who was a Boy Scout. She was a Girl Scout for a short period of time, but found greater opportunities within the Boy Scout program. The leadership conferences she’s gotten to attend through the Boy Scout program has made her who she is today.
“I used to be really shy and I would never stand up in front of people and run for positions and elections so it’s really opened me up," Phillips says.
With the announcement today to officially include females, Phillips can now continue her path to leadership. She says she isn’t intimidated by being outnumbered by boys.
“It’s almost like we see each other as equals because were all scouts," Phillips tells me.
MTSU also joins in on the movement, allowing Scouts BSA to use their campus for learning new science and technology.
Rutherford county’s first female BSA troop already has 16 girls, and they’re expecting many more.
