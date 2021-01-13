NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The second suspect's girlfriend in the Nashville nurse's murder was arrested on Tuesday.

Metro Police charged 21-year-old Dimeneshia Carter with harboring a fugitive. Carter's arrest comes after the criminal homicide arrest of her boyfriend, 28-year-old James Cowan, for nurse Caitlyn Kaufman's death.

Carter was arrested on Tuesday night at a Hickory Hollow Place apartment complex.

Second suspect in Nashville nurse's murder arrested The second person police say is responsible for Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman's death was arrested on Tuesday night.

According to Metro Police, Carter was spotted by undercover detectives, TBI, and ATF agents driving Cowan to the apartment complex from a Sidco Drive motel.

While questioning Carter, police said she "acknowledged staying with Cowan and providing him transportation knowing that he was wanted."

Kaufman, a nurse at St. Thomas, was on her way to work the night of Dec. 3 when she was shot and killed on I-440.

Mother of nurse killed in shooting pleads for help The Metro Nashville Police Department discussed the investigation into the deadly shooting of a nurse.

Police said they believe Cowan was in the car with Devaunte Hill, who they say pulled the trigger and killed Kaufman.

Police say Cowan and Hill knew each other. Cell phone data placed both men in the area when Kaufman was killed, police say. Hill was arrested on Dec. 11 and, according to police, implicated himself in Kaufman's murder.