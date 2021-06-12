NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The girlfriend of a man who was shot and killed continues to search for answers.

In an effort to find justice, she spent the day passing out flyers with information on the suspect's vehicle used in the incident.

46-year-old Kerry Willerton died during a road rage altercation after being shot and not seeking medical attention. At the time, he told his girlfriend he thought he was shot by an airsoft gun and expected to recover. Police found Willerton unresponsive the following day.

The shooter remains on the run and Willerton's girlfriend, Julia Waters says her boyfriend did not deserve to die.

Waters' flyer says the suspect's car was a 4-door white Chevrolet truck with tinted windows, a wench on the front bumper, and a specialty license plate with the American flag.

Waters told News4, "We're gonna go into the stores and see if there's been anything talked about or just seen. So I'm just trying to get some answers."

Waters added that the increase in road rage incidents in Nashville is concerning and that something has to be done about it.

Police are asking anyone with information on the vehicle or suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 615-862-7400.