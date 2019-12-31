The girlfriend of the man killed in a crash on Lafayette street on Sunday, gave an emotional interview to Newes4. Chloe Fazzola, was the last person to see Colin Reno alive, just minutes before his death.
She will always cherish the last words he said to her "I love you". It all came to an end for Colin at fourth and Lafayette south of downtown Nashville, in a two car crash.
Colin Reno moved to Nashville to be with the love of his life, Chloe Fazzola. The love they share was gone in an instant following that early Sunday morning crash.
"He was my best friend, my heart, my life, it got taken away from me," said Fazzola.
Moments before the crash that took Colin's life, shots were reported at nearby Claiborne street, near the Napier homes. Leon Bell, the man who crashed his vehicle into Colin's car said he was trying to avoid the gunfire, there were three children in Bell's car at the time, police are investigating. Fazzola and Colin Reno's family are left to deal with the aftermath.
"He had the green light, someone else not paying attention, he was right there, now he's gone, heart breaking, I don't know what i'm going to do without him," said Fazzola.
A gold chain that Colin wore, now is draped around Chole's neck.
"H said, if I don't wear it, you can have it, I got from the hospital last night, I will wear it for the the rest of my life," said Fazzola.
Chloe will also remember the final moments she spent with Colin, when he dropped her off at her work that fateful Sunday morning.
"The last thing he said to me, 'he loved me, have a good day at work', I'm thankful we ended on a good note," said Fazzola.
Fazzola says that Reno's organs will be donated.
