NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The 15-year-old girlfriend of one teen who escaped the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday was arrested Wednesday for helping Wright after his escape.
Wright was one of two escaped teens arrested in Madison Tuesday night.
Police were called to a condominium complex on Forrest Parker Road in Madison, where Wright and Calvin Howse were arrested after a brief chase by MNPD's Gang Unit and the Juvenile Crime task Force.
The girlfriend will be charged with criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony, accessory after the fact of escape, harboring, tampering with evidence, and false reporting.
