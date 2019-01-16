NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a seventh-grade student was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in north Nashville.
Officials said the child was crossing the street to get to Haynes Middle School on West Trinity Lane to attend a program before school started.
The child is expected to be OK but may have broken her leg.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
