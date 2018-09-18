More than 2.5 million women call themselves Girl Scouts these days.
Most of them are younger, but many have grown up and still follow the Girl Scout Code.
The Scouts celebrated together today in Nashville, and News4's Terry Bulger was at the female-filled luncheon celebrating service and volunteerism.
Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Celine Dion and Mary Tyler Moore were all Girl Scouts long before they became famous.
So many success stories -- but that's not the first thing we think when you here the words Girl Scout.
"Cookies, and that's true."
The Thin Mints for sale raises money that keeps the Scout program alive.
Suann Davis started years ago, Ivy Adams when she was just 5.
"I've been a Girl Scout for 11 years, one of the best experiences of my life. I love Girl Scouts and all the opportunities it provided for me just the most amazing opportunities."
Same goes for all the women here today, learning life lessons about camaraderie, friendship and leadership skills.
Many achievements from those who wore that uniform when they were young....now CEOs, museum directors, and astronauts.
For Scouts, even the sky is not the limit.
"It gives them the opportunity to have leadership in their environment and be a concerned and active in their community, it's a good thing a great thing."
Those cookies crumbling into success.
"Girl Scouts helped me develop into who I am today."
Taylor Swift, Queen Elizabeth and tennis star Venus Williams were all Girl Scouts long before fame came along.
