A 3-year-old girl in Knoxville refused to turn 4 until she saw her dad. Luckily Isabella Franco got video birthday wishes from her dad, Chief Warrant Officer Luis Franco, who is deployed in Kuwait.

KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) -- A 3-year-old Knoxville girl refused to turn 4 until she saw her dad, who is currently deployed in Kuwait.

Isabella Franco's 4th birthday party was held this past Saturday, November 30th, in East Knoxville.

There were balloons, rollerskating, presents, and cake. The party had everything a little girl could wish for, except one thing - her dad.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.