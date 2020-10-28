Girl, bus driver dead after school bus crash in Meigs County

DECATUR, TN (WSMV) - Officials confirm that a 7-year-old girl and her bus driver were killed in the crash when a power utility truck crossed in to their path earlier today.

News4 spoke to one of the students who was on the bus and described what happened.

"All it was just a big bang and everybody was just screaming. There were people laying on the floor, glass everywhere," one student said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said a school bus collided with a utility service vehicle at 7751 State Highway 58.

Tonight was a tremendous tragedy in Meigs County with a school bus crash involving a commercial vehicle, resulting in two deaths & multiple injuries.

WRCB is reporting the female bus driver and a 7-year-old girl were killed in the crash.

WRCB is also reporting there were 22 children on the bus at the time of the crash. WRCB said five were flown while two were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

"As a parent, I can't imagine what they're [the parents of the little girl] are going though," Russell Johnson, 9th Judicial District Attorney, said.

"It's a tragedy. There is no other way to describe it. Keep those families in your prayers," Clint Baker, Director of Schools, said.

Gov. Bill Lee released a statement on the deadly bus crash.

Gov. Bill Lee released a statement on the deadly bus crash.

Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement:

“I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon. No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured. The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilizing to support this community in safety response and services.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said they would release more information about the crash.

Metro Schools tweeted that they extended their sympathy and condolences to the families of those involved in the crash.

Metro Schools tweeted that they extended their sympathy and condolences to the families of those involved in the crash.

