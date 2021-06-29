GILES COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A Rose Hill man has been charged after investigators say he broke into a home and assaulted a man with a hammer after breaking into a home.
David Paul Scott broke into a home in the 3200 block of Tight Bark Hollow Sunday morning and held a family hostage.
The family in the home was held hostage after a woman was able to wrestle a phone from Scott and call the Giles County Sheriff's Department.
After an unknown period of time, deputies were able to talk Scott out of the home where tasers were used before placing him in custody.
Along with a hammer, Scott also had a wooden baseball bat in his possession at the time of the arrest.
Charges against Scott include Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault, Especially Aggravated Burglary, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, and Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt.
The male victim was transported by EMS to the hospital with severe lacerations to his head.
