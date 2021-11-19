LYNNVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday afternoon that they are searching the farm where a well-known businessman was shot and killed

The search continues for suspects in the shooting death of 62-year-old James Grimes. The sheriff’s office said Grimes was shot and killed inside a barn at his farm on Buford Station Road on April 19.

Sheriff Kyle Helton confirmed to News 4 that Friday’s search of the Buford Station Road farm was part of the “continuing investigation.” Though authorities have searched the farm previously, Helton said this search was “more in-depth.”

Dawn Grimes was supposed to feed their animals on that night. Her husband James Grimes offered to go instead. Investigators said James Grimes was shot and killed.

A $1 million reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at 931-363-3505 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.