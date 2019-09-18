PULASKI, TN (WSMV) - A Giles County man is serving 10 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to charges related to setting his daughter on fire in 2018.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Timothy Shane Medley started serving his sentence in August. He pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault (6 years) and abuse of an adult (4 years).

On May 23, 2018, a fire broke out a Medley's home while he was giving his adult daughter a bath in 91 percent alcohol. His daughter is confined to a motorized wheelchair and Medley said the alcohol bath was supposed to stop her from itching.

Medley also told investigators the fire started while he was lighting a cigarette near his daughter, but he later changed his story and claimed the fire started after he dropped the cigarette into his daughter's lap.

Investigators took a flammability test at the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy (TFACA) using a clothed mannequin whose size and weight, as well as its positioning in the chair was similar to the victim.

The test concluded only direct contact with the mannequin and the flames resulted in ignition.