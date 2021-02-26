GILES COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 70-year-old Giles County man has been arrested after several animals in his possession were found living in disgusting conditions.
Kenneth Edins is in jail on multiple charges including animal cruelty.
PULASKI, TN (WSMV) - A 70-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty after pets being housed in "less than favorable conditions" in Giles County, the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff deputies executed a search warrant on Factory Creek Rd on Thursday.
Kenneth Wayne Eddins was charged with aggravated animal cruelty and cruelty to animals.
The Giles County Animal Shelter, Nashville Humane Association and Lucky’s Cat House helped the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.
The arrest of Edison comes after the sheriff's office "discovered multiple animals being housed in less than favorable conditions."
All animals are expected to be taken to new homes. Anyone with information about the mistreatment of animals, please call Giles County Sheriff’s Department.
Police did not specify how many animals were discovered, but pictures from the property show five cats and two dogs.
The Nashville Humane Association assisted officers on Thursday. News4 has reached out to ask what will happen next for the animals rescued.
