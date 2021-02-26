GILES COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 70-year-old Giles County man has been arrested after several animals in his possession were found living in disgusting conditions. 

Kenneth Edins is in jail on multiple charges including animal cruelty. 

Man charged with animal cruelty after animals found in " less than favorable conditions" in Giles County

1 of 6

Police did not specify how many animals were discovered, but pictures from the property show five cats and two dogs. 

The Nashville Humane Association assisted officers on Thursday. News4 has reached out to ask what will happen next for the animals rescued. 

Follow News4 for updates. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.