GILES COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Giles County inmate is back behind bars Monday night after briefly escaping police custody at a local hospital.
According to Giles County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Christopher Dennis Richardson was located in a nearby parking lot by Giles County deputies and officers from the Pulaski Police Department.
At this time, it is unclear how Richardson escaped. Richardson is currently in jail for various drug-related charges.
