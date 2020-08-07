Remdesivir

This file photo shows vials of the drug remdesivir. Researchers have found evidence that the experimental drug might help patients recover more quickly from the novel coronavirus.

 Ulrich Perrey/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Gilead Sciences said they plan to produce 2 million treatments of remdesivir by the end of the year. 

As of right now there are no FDA-approved drugs for the coronavirus, but in May the FDA gave remdesivir emergency use authorization. 

Research has shown that the drug has shortened recovery time for some hospitalized patients. 

Right now Gilead is selling remdesivir for $520 per vial in the United States to patients with private insurance. 

