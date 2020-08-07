NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Gilead Sciences said they plan to produce 2 million treatments of remdesivir by the end of the year.
As of right now there are no FDA-approved drugs for the coronavirus, but in May the FDA gave remdesivir emergency use authorization.
Research has shown that the drug has shortened recovery time for some hospitalized patients.
Right now Gilead is selling remdesivir for $520 per vial in the United States to patients with private insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.