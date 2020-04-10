NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many activities and businesses have turned to meeting online.
Gilda’s Club is an organization for those with cancer.
Their family and friends can also tune in to lean on each other and the classes are completely free.
Felice Apolinsky is the program director for Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee and said the change in the way they have to meet is different.
“We are generally such an in person place. We’re sitting in the rooms together kind of leaning in during hard times,” she said.
The groups have now turned to Zoom to meet.
“We have offered so far over 30 support groups via video conferencing,” Apolinsky said.
Support classes are normally about 8 to 10 people.
The organization has added health and wellness classes like yoga and cooking courses that allow even larger numbers of people.
“We will be continuing to add in content such as expressive arts and some special opportunities at educational lectures,” Apolinsky said.
